Mumbai: BMC Asks GRP For Details Of Hoardings

Days after an illegal hoarding crashed in Ghatkopar area and claimed 17 lives, the BMC has sought details of all the hoardings permitted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in the city, a civic official said on Thursday.

In a letter sent to GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisave on Wednesday, the corporation asked the GRP to furnish the details of hoardings it has permitted anywhere in the city the railway police’s land. Further, the BMC has asked the GRP commissioner to inform all the advertisers who are using these hoardings to obtain permission from the civic body.

The civic body has removed all eight hoardings of Ego Media Private Limited at Tilak Bridge in Dadar. Ego Media had installed the giant hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area during a dust storm on May 13, killing 17people and injuring more than 75.

The District Disaster Management Authority for Mumbai City had directed the GRP commissioner to remove these eight oversized hoardings as they could endanger lives.