Mumbai: BMC Arranges Special Marathi Drama Shows For Sanitation Workers

To “honor and inspire” the sanitation workers, the BMC has come up with a unique initiative of arranging special shows of the Marathi drama, ‘Astitva’, for them and their families. The gesture aims to appreciate the workers, who work round the clock to keep the city clean.

The play, which will be shown for free, is set to be staged at three theaters: Mahakavi Kalidas in Mulund West today (July 19), Keshav Sitaram Thackeray in Borivali West on July 22 and Annabhau Sathe in Byculla East on July 23.

Helmed by BMC Bhushan Gagrani, the plan's objective is to boost the morale of the workers, while recognising their hard work and daily challenges. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde has played a pivotal role in the initiative by directing the solid waste department to organise the play for the workers. “This drama is based on their life and day-to-day events. These employees work in very difficult conditions and face unimaginable difficulties,” said Dr Shinde.

Written and directed by Swapneel Jadhav, ‘Astitva’ is a family drama that delves into the essence of lost relationships amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life.