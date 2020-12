Mumbai: BMC announces water cut on December 22-23 due to repair works - Here's list of areas where water supply will be affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Mumbaikars to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas are expected to face water cuts. This comes in the light of the repair work of the Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai and replacement of valves on the main water pipeline at Ghatkopar High Reservoir. The maintenance work will be carried out between 10 am on December 22 to 10 am on December 23.

The BMC in a statement said it has undertaken repair work of Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai between Agra Road Valve Complex (ARVC) and Pogava on 2,750 mm diameter pipeline on December 22. The BMC also plans to replace the 1,400 mm diameter valve of the main pipeline at Ghatkopar High Reservoir.