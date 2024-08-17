Mumbai: BMC Accelerates 'Zero Prescription' Policy Implementation And MRI Machine Procurement | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move to accelerate the implementation of the 'Zero Prescription' policy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a directive to its Central Procurement Department to complete the tender verification process with utmost urgency. The policy aims to provide free medicines to patients in BMC hospitals, thereby reducing the need for patients to purchase medicines from outside medical shops.

The directive, issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, has ordered the provision of additional manpower and computers to facilitate the verification process. The department has been tasked with completing the verification process by September 6, and issuing a 'Letter of Intent' by September 15.

To achieve this goal, Bangar has instructed the department to work on a mission basis, Monday to Saturday, with teams formed according to the type of work assigned. The team head and department head have been instructed to review the work done by each team on a daily basis. The additional commissioner has set a deadline of three weeks for all proceedings.

The tender process for the procurement of MRI machines in four major BMC hospitals is currently underway. To ensure a swift and successful process, Bangar held an important meeting with Joint Commissioner (Central Purchase Account) Vijay Balamwar, Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sanjay Kurhade, and Director (Medical Education and Major Hospitals) Dr. Neelam Andrade.

The meeting discussed ways to increase responses to the tender process and expedite the procurement of MRI machines. To achieve this goal, Bangar has instructed the department to take necessary steps to complete the tender process online and provide more information to potential bidders.

The 'Zero Prescription' scheme is aimed at providing free medicines to patients in its hospitals. The scheme is expected to benefit citizens by reducing their financial burden and ensuring that they receive quality medical care.

With the BMC's efforts to expedite the verification process and procurement of MRI machines, citizens can expect faster and more efficient services from the corporation.