Mumbai: BJP's Ram Kadam Calls Uddhav's Sena 'Helpless' As Thackeray Cousins Celebrate Diwali Together, 'How Can We Forget...'

Mumbai: As the Thackeray cousins celebrated Diwali event together on October 17, BJP leader Ram Kadam took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena UBT faction, saying that they are using MNS as they are helpless ahead of the upcoming BMC polls. The event has further sparked up the buzz around their political alliance in Maharashtra.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Kadam said, “How can we forget that Uddhav Thackeray himself fielded a candidate to defeat Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray? He had even pressured Raj Thackeray to leave the party."

Further adding, he said as, "Today, Shiv Sena-UBT is helpless, which is why they are remembering MNS. Both parties have lost public support.”

Shinde's Sena factions says, 'Never did anything for Marathi voters'

On Raj-Uddhav alliance, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde while speaking to reporters said, "They never did anything for Marathi voters during their 25 year rule; voters are now aware of their intentions."

MNS Deepotsav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family took part in 'Deepotsav', an annual event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), headed by his cousin Raj, at Dadar's Shivaji Park and the former CM even inaugurated the programme, cementing their reconciliation.

The 'Deepotsav' event was symbolic as both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray arrived in the same car in full media glare while in the another car Aaditya Thackeray arrived with Amit seated next to him. Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas and Raj's younger daughter Urvashi were in the rear seat of the car, PTI reported.

This event also becomes important as there are speculation going on regarding Raj Thackeray set to join hands with the MVA ahead of the high-stakes BMC elections later this year. Not just this, both the brothers, who were once estranged cousins, have been seen together at seveal events right from Marathi victory rally, 'Shivatirth', family lunch at Matoshree or joint protest march against the alleged corruption and administrative failure of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The brothers first came together in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions. Raj too had visited Uddhav on his birthday in July, and Uddhav returned the gesture during Ganpati celebrations at Raj’s Shivteerth residence in Dadar in August.



