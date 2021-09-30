Mumbai: BJP's Pravin Darekar asks MVA govt to provide immediate financial aid to rain-hit farmers in Marathwada

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday said the state govenment should immediately provide financial assistance to the farmers in the Marathwada region, parts of which have been badly hit by heavy rains and the subsequent flooding.

Speaking in Pune, he also demanded that a wet drought be declared in the Marathwada region.

Darekar said that along with Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, he would embark on a tour of the flood-hit Marathawada districts in two days to take stock of the damages.

"No financial aid has been announced for the farmers. State Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadetttiwar had assured help. Four days have elapsed, but relief has been announced for the farmers," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said.

State minister Dhananjay Munde had sought immediate help for farmers without the need for carrying out damage assessment. But the chief minister has asked to complete the panchanamas (assessment), he added.

"Our demand is to declare a wet drought in Marathawada. Do the panchnamas whenever you want, but offer immediate aid to the flood-hit farmers in the region," he said.

Earlier this week, at least 13 people have died, most of them in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state, and more than 100 injured in rain-related incidents.

