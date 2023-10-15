 Mumbai: BJP To Woo Marathi Voters With Dandiya & Garba Event In Kalachowki; Challenges Shiv Sena UBT's Influence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BJP To Woo Marathi Voters With Dandiya & Garba Event In Kalachowki; Challenges Shiv Sena UBT's Influence

Mumbai: BJP To Woo Marathi Voters With Dandiya & Garba Event In Kalachowki; Challenges Shiv Sena UBT's Influence

This is the second year for Marathi Dandiya in the Kalachowki where celebrities and actors from Marathi and Hindi film industries will remain present.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

To woo Marathi voters and to give set back to Shiv Sena (UBT), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised Marathi Dandiya and Garba programme at Kalachowki in central Mumbai.

Kalachowki area is considered as the bastion of Shiv Sena (UBT). The area has large Marathi population and areas like Parel, Lal Baug and Sewri are connected to it. These voters always help Sena UBT to win the election. To turn the voters on their side BJP is celebrating Hindu festivals like dahi handi, ganeshotsav and navratri in these areas and alleged that during the Covid-19 pandemic, period Maha Vikas Aghadi government only put restrictions on Hindu festivals.

This is the second year for Marathi Dandiya in the Kalachowki where celebrities and actors from Marathi and Hindi film industries will remain present. In 2022, actor Ranveer Singh, music composor Avdhoot Gupte and many others attended the Marathi Dandiya, making it special for the crowd.

BJP left no stone unturned to beat Shiv Sena (UBT) in September when it organised dahi handi in Worli.

BJP leadership has instructed its workers to make the celebration special and bring more youngsters to participate in the festival. Earlier, the BJP had also organised train services to Konkan region during the Ganesh festival for devotees.

Read Also
Navratri In Mumbai: 156 Youths Duped Of ₹5 Lakh By Man Selling 'Cheap' Passes For Falguni Pathak's...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Constructs Walkway To Ease Devotees' Access To Mahalakshmi Temple Amid Heavy Traffic

Mumbai: BMC Constructs Walkway To Ease Devotees' Access To Mahalakshmi Temple Amid Heavy Traffic

Palghar: Tribal Girl Invited To UN Global Indigenous Youth Forum In Rome

Palghar: Tribal Girl Invited To UN Global Indigenous Youth Forum In Rome

Mumbai: Devotees Flock To Mumbadevi And Mahalakshmi Temples For Navratri Blessings

Mumbai: Devotees Flock To Mumbadevi And Mahalakshmi Temples For Navratri Blessings

Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Aims To Bridge Ideological Differences With...

Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Aims To Bridge Ideological Differences With...

Mumbai News: Central Railway's RPF Arrests 473 People Accused Of Ticket Touting Between April &...

Mumbai News: Central Railway's RPF Arrests 473 People Accused Of Ticket Touting Between April &...