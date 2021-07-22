Mumbai: BJP repays loan of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar’s family

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repaid the loan of Rs 19.96 lakh of the family of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant Swapnil Lonkar, who recently committed suicide due the halt in the interviewing and recruitment process amidst the lockdown.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on behalf of BJP, on Thursday, handed over a cheque of Rs 19.96 lakh to Swapnil’s father Sunil Lonkar. The Lonkar family, which had taken a loan from the Shivshankar Rural Non-Agricultural Credit Society Limited, was unable to repay it due to the closure of the printing press.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, on behalf of the party, handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Swapnil’s parents. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently met the Lonkar family and assured them that Swapnil’s sister Pooja will get a government job based on her education and eligibility. The CM extended moral support to Swapnil’s father Sunil, mother Chhaya and sister Pooja, saying that ‘the incident was unfortunate but you have to be patient. We are all with you’.