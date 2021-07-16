CM Uddhav Thackeray meets family of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar who recently died by suicide; assure full state support

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the family members of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar who recently died by suicide in Pune.
Lonkar reportedly took the extreme step out of depression as the final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam had not taken place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thackeray assured full support to the family members of the deceased and said, "We are all with you .. don't worry".
Lonkar's mother, father and sister met Thackeray today who was accompanied by State council deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe.
Swapnil Lonkar, a civil engineering diploma holder, had cleared the 2019 Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary and main exams, and was waiting for the final interview to take place. He had also cleared the 2020 preliminary exam as well, an official from Hadapsar police station said.
Lonkar allegedly died by suicide on July 4 after final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam did not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)