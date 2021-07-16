CM Uddhav Thackeray meets family of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar who recently died by suicide; assure full state support

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the family members of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar who recently died by suicide in Pune.

Lonkar reportedly took the extreme step out of depression as the final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam had not taken place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thackeray assured full support to the family members of the deceased and said, "We are all with you .. don't worry".