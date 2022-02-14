Mumbai: BJP party worker held for biting woman police constable during protest

A BJP party worker has been arrested by Malabar Hill police for allegedly biting a woman police constable during a protest on Monday. The party worker is identified as Akruti Prasad, 41.

According to the police, Congress party workers had planned to protest outside bunglow of leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis. To counter them BJP workers were also trying to reach the former Chief Minister's bunglow however police stopped both of them before they could reached the bunglow. The protest was later temporarily put off citing inconvenience caused to motorists.

At Shahanaz Chowk, Nepeansea Road where barricading were placed to stop the BJP workers Prasad allegedly bit police constable Anita Kulkarni, 55 on wrist of her right hand.

After Kulkarni raised an alarm, Prasad was taken to Malbar Hill police station. she was booked under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of thr Indian Penal Code (IPC) said officials.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:11 PM IST