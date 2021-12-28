e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:08 PM IST

Mumbai: BJP MP Gopal Shetty, workers detained ahead of protest outside sports minister Sunil Kedar's residence

Shetty said he had informed police about BJP workers planning a protest outside Kedar's house, despite which his car was stopped at Nariman Point.
PTI
BJP Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty on Tuesday said he and party workers were detained by police on Tuesday while the they were on their way to protest outside Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar's south Mumbai residence.

The BJP had planned to unveil a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the former prime minister's birth anniversary, at a sports complex in Kandivali, which is part of his Mumbai North constituency, Shetty said.

"The event was cancelled by the state government at the last minute. Since the department is held by Sunil Kedar, we decided to hold a dharna outside his house," he said.

Shetty said he had informed police about BJP workers planning a protest outside Kedar's house, despite which his car was stopped at Nariman Point.

Shetty said he was released (from detention) after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue in the Assembly.

