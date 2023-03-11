Mumbai: BJP leader accuses Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar of ₹500 crore scam

A BJP leader has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar of a Rs500 crore scam. The BJP leader alleged that Waikar, an MLA, is making a five-star hotel in his own name on the land which the BMC had reserved for a playground and garden at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. The BJP leader has filed a written complaint in the matter at the Azad Maidan police station.
Waikar grabbed 2 lakh sqft land during Thackeray's govt: Allegations
As per allegations, Waikar grabbed 2 lakh sqft land during former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure and that hotel will be called Matoshree Five Star Hotel. As per sources, the BMC, in fact, sent a notice to Waikar in February and sought an explanation on the project. Sources in the BJP said the plot of land is in the name of Matoshree Arts and Sports Trust.
