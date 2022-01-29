Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar proposes underground subways at Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road Junction

Shiv Sena MLA from Jogeshwari Ravindra Waikar has written to MMRDA Commissioner suggesting pedestrian underground subways at the heavily congested traffic junction where Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road meets the Western Express Highway on the lines of underground subways built under the Metro Cinema junction in South Mumbai.

The MMRDA is currently completing the construction of Metro-6 project from Swami Samarth Nagar, Andheri West to Kanjurmarg and Metro-7 project from Andheri East to Dahisar East at this traffic junction. After the flyover connecting Jogeshwari East and West was constructed, the motor vehicle traffic at the junction increased manifold.

Warikar said the Metro projects have proposed stations at Bandrekarwadi and MMRDA Colony, while the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre and Asmita School are also located close to this junction, increasing the overall congestion in the area. He pointed out that the population density has also increased in the Pratap Nagar, Shivtewadi, Ramwadi, Majas Village Hill areas along with Western Express Highway. He said due to all these factors, pedestrian traffic wanting to cross the junction has increased, and there is a sharp rise in mishaps at the spot. He said to allow the residents to safely cross the junction, an underground subway network similar to the one created at Metro Cinema junction in South Mumbai could help resolve the problem.

Waikar also said that he has been pursuing an underground subway at the junction since 2013 and has done correspondence with the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department as well as the Ward office in Andheri West. He requested that MMRDA should give first priority to the pedestrian safety and grant clearance to the proposed underground subway. He said since MMRDA is completing the Metro Projects, it could give priority to the subway project too, giving relief to the local residents.

Saturday, January 29, 2022