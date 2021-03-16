Mumbai: BJP demands Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its campaign and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the bomb scare case and the subsequent arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. On the other hand, the party has also attacked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the arrest of Sharjeel Usmani for his controversial speech at the Elgar Parishad held last month at Pune and the latter’s move to approach the court seeking relief.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has demanded Deshmukh’s resignation. “As a Home Minister, what has Deshmukh done? There has been a rise in the crime rate, but no action. Therefore, Deshmukh should resign,” he said. To justify his demand, he narrated few cases, including rape, suicide of Tik Tok star, lynching of sadhus in Palghar.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis targeted the CM on the Sahrjeel Usmani case. “Height of hypocrisy again. On the one hand, our CM in the Legislative Assembly said that we will find Sharjeel Usmani from any corner of the world and nab him anyhow. But Maha Vikas Aghadi’s actions are totally opposite to their words,” he tweeted.

Fadnavis’ comments came after Usmani approached the court and sought relief from the arrest, as an FIR has been lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the Swargate Police station in Pune for allegedly making an offensive statement against the Hindu community.

“So, only section 153A (for promoting enmity between different groups) is invoked in the FIR. When Sharjeel attempted to wage a war against our nation during the Elgar Parishad, we assumed that all the respective sections of IPC, including 124a (sedition) and 295a will be invoked by the state,” said Fadnavis.

He further said, “On top of all this, they are being helped by MVA to get bail. Uddhavji how many more offenders will you protect for power?”