Mumbai: BJP corporators write to Mayor Kishori Pednekar, allege corruption charges against Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav

Bharatiya Janata Party Corporators have written a letter to Mayor Kishori Pednekar alleging corruption charges against Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav and demanded a meeting and put no confidence motion against him. According to Prabhakar Shinde, the Group leader of BJP said Jadhav didn't allow the opposition party to speak during meetings and approved sevewral key proposals hastily in the meeting.

The letter further stated that the income tax department in its recent report made allegations of corruption and misappropriation against Jadhav. It also alleged that on Friday during the standing committee meeting Jadhav had hastily approved proposals related to procurement of tabs for the BMC school children, cleaning of Poisar river and expenditure on Covid .

The letter also alleged that Jadhav didn't follow procedures laid down to approve proposals The letter is signed by BJP Group leader Prabhakar Shinde, Bhaskar Jadhav, Vinod Mishra, Rajashri Shirvadkar, Kamlesh Yadav, and Jyoti Alavani.

However, Jadhav told media "BJP unnecessarily opposed the proposals which are related to public interest. They always oppose every proposal and try to halt the progress of the city. I always give time to every member to speak. It is their right which the constitution has given them to bring no confidence motion."

" He further said it is regular practice of BJP to create chaos and demand adjournment" he added.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:59 PM IST