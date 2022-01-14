e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Mumbai: Bengaluru man arrested for demanding Rs 2 crore from builder by posing as jailed gangster Ravi Pujari's gang member

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has arrested a person from Bengaluru for demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crores from a Mumbai-based builder by impersonating a member of jailed gangster Ravi Pujari's gang, police told news agency ANI.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
