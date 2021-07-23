Mumbai: Biker mowed down by truck while trying to avoid pothole

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a container truck mowed him down while trying to avoid a pothole near Bhiwandi on Thursday night.

The police said the truck coming from behind the biker, Tejas Abhimanyu Patil, a resident of Vadgahr village, hit the mobike from behind and ran over him near 72 Gala area on the Chinchoti road. His friend riding pillion had a miraculous escape in the incident. The driver of the truck fled the spot and police launched a search for him.

The Bhoiwada Police registered a case against the truck driver.

The incident took place when Patil along with his friend was returning home.

"Patil and his friend were returning through the Chinchoti Anjurphata road. The accident took place when he was trying to avoid a pothole. The truck hit the bike and they fell down. Patil was run over by the truck while his friend Rohit Patil fell on the other side of the road and suffered injuries," said a police officer.

The Bhoiwada Police registered a case of negligent and rash driving against the driver and are investigating the matter.

"We have registered a case on the statement of Rohit Patil. Also, the CCTV footage from a nearby quarry shows him avoiding a pothole. The container driver also couldn't control and hit the bike," said a police officer.