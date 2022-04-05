Mumbai: Biker dies in hit-and-run at Goregaon

A 26-year-old biker was killed in a hit and run accident near Goregaon (E) in the wee hours of Monday. The biker, who was on his way back home, was on the north bound arm of the WEH, when the unknown vehicle hit his vehicle from behind and sped away before helping him. The biker was declared brought dead at Trauma Care Hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around midnight on Monday, when the deceased, Ravi Upadhyay, 26, was on his way back home from his workplace in Goregaon (E), when he was run over by an unknown vehicle on the Western Express Highway (WEH). While the locals rushed him to the hospital, he was declared dead.

Over 30 minutes later, the police called up Upadhyay's uncle, who stays in Virar and alerted him about the incident. Even as the uncle rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, he was clueless as to what had happened. Subsequently, the uncle lodged a complaint against the unidentified motorist acting on which a case was registered.

Police then booked the unknown driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. While police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage, they are probing the case further and arrests are likely to be made soon.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:10 PM IST