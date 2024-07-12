Mumbai: BEST Starts New AC Bus Service From NCPA To Byculla Via Coastal Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: With the Haji Ali to Worli Coastal Road service getting operational from Thursday, the BEST Undertaking has decided to start a new AC bus service. The new service A78 will ply between NCPA and Byculla Station (West).

The bus service will commenced from Friday, July 12, 2024 and will have minimum fare of Rs 6 and maximum fare of Rs 19. While the first bus from NCPA will be at 8.50 am, the last bus from NCPA will be at 9 pm. Similarly, the first and last bus from Byculla will be at 8 am and 8.50 pm respectively.

The route of the bus will be NCPA-Hotel Trident-Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg-Marine Drive-Coastal Road-Breach Candy Hospital-Haji Ali-Mahalaxmi Race Course-Mahalaxmi Station-Saat Rasta-Byculla Station.