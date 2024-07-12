 Mumbai: BEST Starts New AC Bus Service From NCPA To Byculla Via Coastal Road
The bus service will commenced from Friday, July 12, 2024 and will have minimum fare of Rs 6 and maximum fare of Rs 19. While the first bus from NCPA will be at 8.50 am, the last bus from NCPA will be at 9 pm. Similarly, the first and last bus from Byculla will be at 8 am and 8.50 pm respectively.

Mumbai: With the Haji Ali to Worli Coastal Road service getting operational from Thursday, the BEST Undertaking has decided to start a new AC bus service. The new service A78 will ply between NCPA and Byculla Station (West).

The route of the bus will be NCPA-Hotel Trident-Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg-Marine Drive-Coastal Road-Breach Candy Hospital-Haji Ali-Mahalaxmi Race Course-Mahalaxmi Station-Saat Rasta-Byculla Station.

