Mumbai: BEST Commuters Complain About Poor Bus Frequency On Coastal Road; Demand 50-100 Daily Trips

Mumbai: The city’s coastal road project, built to ease congestion and improve connectivity, has drawn criticism from regular commuters who say the promise of efficient public transport on the corridor remains unfulfilled.

According to a report in the The Times of India, the bus commuters say that despite the creation of a dedicated bus lane and significant public spending on the project, only two BEST bus routes currently operate along the stretch, and that too with limited frequency. Commuters argue that the low number of trips defeats the purpose of a high-speed bypass designed to cut travel time.

Regular users say the coastal road offers a smooth, signal-free drive and far more predictable travel compared to interior city routes. However, the sparse bus services often force passengers to wait long periods, eroding the time advantage the corridor was meant to deliver.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) told TOI that there were plans to gradually increase services along the corridor. However, they cited fleet shortages as a major constraint. A BEST Public Relations Officer said the undertaking was “serious about giving coastal road buses priority” and that the existing services were already benefiting a section of commuters.

Transport activists, however, said the underutilisation of the dedicated bus lane represents a lost opportunity to shift commuters from private vehicles to public transport. They have called for at least 50 to 100 bus trips daily on the corridor, with higher speeds and round-the-clock availability.

Furthermore, Urban transport expert Ashok Datar also suggested integrating the coastal road with a dedicated bus corridor along the Western Express Highway, stated TOI. Such a move, he said, could ease congestion, cut emissions and fuel consumption, and make more efficient use of the city’s road space.

