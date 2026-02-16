Sunetra Pawar To Meet NCP MLAs In Mumbai Tomorrow, Amid Push For Merger Talks With NCP (SP)

Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set to hold a crucial meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators in Mumbai on Tuesday, amid growing demands from within the party for wider consultations on the proposed merger of the two NCP factions.

Former Minister and Senior NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday that he has received a message regarding Sunetra Pawar’s meeting with all party MLAs. Reports citing sources indicated that the Deputy Chief Minister is expected to discuss the merger issue in detail and may hold one-on-one interactions with legislators to understand their individual views before any decision is taken.

NCP Leaders Demand Merger

The meeting comes against the backdrop of several party leaders publicly stating that their opinions must be considered before finalising any move towards a merger. NCP MLA from Pusad and Minister of State Indranil Naik said the leadership should take party functionaries into confidence. “A meeting of all MLAs must be called to discuss the issue in detail, and a collective decision should be taken on the merger. We will present our views when the leadership seeks our opinion,” he said, as quoted by Times of India.

Earlier, Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Khoskar, speaking to reporters in Delhi, claimed that around 35 of the 40 NCP MLAs were in favour of a merger of the two factions. “We want the merger to happen, and that will be a true tribute to Ajitdada. I will share my opinion with Sunetratai in the meeting,” he said.

Leaders from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) had earlier claimed that Ajit Pawar was keen on a merger after the local body polls and that a series of meetings had already taken place. A party MLA from Pune confirmed that legislators have been asked to attend Tuesday’s meeting, though the agenda has not been formally communicated. “The merger issue is likely to be discussed,” the MLA said, as quoted by TOI, adding that Sunetra Pawar may interact with each legislator individually.

However, there are also signs of caution within the party. On Saturday, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said there would be no further discussions on the merger within the party for now and advised leaders against making public comments, citing perceptions of an aggressive stand.

NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil in media today :

“It was decided on January 16 to announce the merger after Zilla Parishad polls, on February 8. But since I was to attend a wedding in Delhi, Ajit dada said that whatever date you decide we will announce the merger. So, we… pic.twitter.com/2A2tBI7PT0 — ashish jadhao (@ashish_jadhao) January 31, 2026

NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil said Ajit Pawar had initiated the merger talks and visited his residence multiple times to discuss the matter, but added that he would refrain from further comment given the political reactions.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal ruled out any immediate decision on a merger, stating that the final call would rest with Sunetra Pawar after her election as the party’s national president.

