Mumbai: BEST bars commuters from standing in buses

Mumbai: Keeping its word, the BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has begun plying as per its seating capacity. As a precaution against COVID-19, the authority had earlier stated that it won't allow passengers to stand and commute.

At some bus stops, ground inspectors were also deployed to maintain the crowd. “We are urging people to not stand in the bus, so safe distance could be maintained among them,” said a conductor. “We are also encouraging commuters to sit in alternate seats, as there is adequate space available in the bus,” he added.

Many drivers and conductors were also seen wearing masks. The BEST management had earlier urged its employees to maintain maximum sanitation on duty.

Since private firms began offering 'work from home' facility to their employees, the ridership in the buses has declined. Adding to this, some state- and national-level competitive exams have been deferred and board exams have concluded, due to which there has been a decline in the footfall.

“As the ridership has fallen due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has become easier to manage the crowd in the bus. Most of the buses are running empty due to which everyone gets a seat,” said a driver.

BEST recorded a ridership of 24 lakhs on Tuesday. Following the fare reduction, the transport undertaking used to record a footfall as high as 35 lakhs per day. Now, it has cancelled a few routes. In the days to come, the management plans to press those buses in the routes that have comparatively higher demanded.

The buses of the cancelled route will be pressed in the routes that are having a higher demand. "Frequency in these routes could be increased, so that maximum people can get a seat in the bus,” said Manoj Varade, spokesperson, BEST.