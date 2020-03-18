Latest coronavirus update: ACK offers Suppandi succour for virus home confinement

Mumbai: Nostalgia for some and indulgence for others the days of binging on Suppandi and Shikari Shambhu are back. Especially if you are stuck at home with Coronavirus scare.
Coming to the aid of all those cooped up at home amid coronavirus outbreak, is ACK Media, a leading education and entertainment conglomerate and the publisher of renowned children’s brands -- Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle who have offered a one-month free subscription to all.
The move comes after the government announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks, indoor and outdoor stadiums, gardens and playgrounds.
This means readers (kids and adults) can get to download and read the ACK's most popular titles- Chanakya, Ashoka, Akbar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and all titles of Tinkle comics for free for an entire month.
Giving a free access to all for a month to over 400 title of Amar Chitra Katha comics and over 500 title of Tinkle was a brainchild of Preeti Vyas, president of Amar Chitra Katha. Vyas said, "Today kids are used a leading a busy life with schools, co-curricular activities, outdoor activities with friends.
Coronavirus scare had brought all this to a standstill. Since the Covid-19 outbreak we are getting score of messages on social networking sites and we just didn't want to join bandwagon. We instead chose to do something that would bring smiles on the faces of kids and parents stuck at home. All we could gift them was our content."
According to Vyas the Free access on their app has connected them to readers not just in India but to Indians in foreign countries. "In just one day we have witnessed massive downloads on our app, the number is almost 10 fold to the downloads we usually see in a month," said Vyas.nline teaching platform.
