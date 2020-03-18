Latest coronavirus update: ACK offers Suppandi succour for virus home confinement

Mumbai: Nostalgia for some and indulgence for others the days of binging on Suppandi and Shikari Shambhu are back. Especially if you are stuck at home with Coronavirus scare.

Coming to the aid of all those cooped up at home amid coronavirus outbreak, is ACK Media, a leading education and entertainment conglomerate and the publisher of renowned children’s brands -- Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle who have offered a one-month free subscription to all.

The move comes after the government announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks, indoor and outdoor stadiums, gardens and playgrounds.

This means readers (kids and adults) can get to download and read the ACK's most popular titles- Chanakya, Ashoka, Akbar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and all titles of Tinkle comics for free for an entire month.

Giving a free access to all for a month to over 400 title of Amar Chitra Katha comics and over 500 title of Tinkle was a brainchild of Preeti Vyas, president of Amar Chitra Katha. Vyas said, "Today kids are used a leading a busy life with schools, co-curricular activities, outdoor activities with friends.