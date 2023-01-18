Mumbai: BEST announces new bus routes to facilitate last mile connectivity on Metro lines 2A and 7

BEST bus (Representative Photo) | File Image

Mumbai: Two new metro lines in the city will be inaugurated on January 19--Metro Lines 2A (connecting DN Nagar in Andheri with Dahisar) and 7 (Gundavali to Andheri [east]).

In accordance, the BEST has introduced additional services in these areas starting January 20 to help with last mile connectivity.

The new routes where these buses will ply are:

A) Metro 2A

The new route no A-295 will connect Shanti Ashram and Charkop and will halt at Borivali Metro station, Gorai Agiary and will divert to Pahadi Metro Railway station road. The first bus will begin from 7 am and the last bus will ply at 10.30 pm.

B) Metro 7

Bus no: A-283, this bus route will start from Dindoshi bus station and go to Metro Line 7's Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli Metro stations to Damunagar. The bus will start service at 6.30 am and last bus will ply at 10.00 pm.

C) Metro 2A and 7

The new route no A-216 will run from N.L. Complex, Saraswati Complex, Metro-2A and Metro-7 will run through Dahisar (East) Metrorail Station to Borivali Station (East) via Ovaripada, National Park Metrorail Station of Metro-7. The first bus will run at 6.30 am and the last bus will ply at 10.30 pm.

BEST has appealed all the passengers of Metro lines 2A and 7 to take note and also avail the newly launched bus services to reach the metro rail stations effectively.

