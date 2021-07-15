Mumbai: BDD chawl tenants association meets MHADA official, seek speedy implementation of redevelopment project

The Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawl tenants association (Akhil BDD Chawl Badekaru hakk sanrakshan samiti) of Worli layout met Mumbai board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) Chairman Yogesh Mhase seeking speedy implementation of their housing redevelopment project. Since the project has been delayed despite appointing contractors --TATA Projects Consortium to rehabilitate over 90 years old chawl in Mumbai.

Kiran Mane, General Secretary of the tenants association said, "Those who are creating obstacles in the project as per provision under urban development department section 95A, action should be taken against them. For a few individuals such massive housing redevelopment project should not be kept suffering. Also the ministry should official inaugurate the ground breaking ceremony at the site".

As per the revised plan, the rehabilitation buildings will be of 40 storeys towers, therefore the tenants association have demanded corpus fund of Rs 10 lakh for the maintenance of these highrise structures. "The earnings of BDD chawl tenants is not so high. They are salaried people. Once the redevelopment is done and keys of new houses are handed over. It is impossible to maintain these towers if corpus fund is not allocated," Mane asserted.

The BDD Chawl redevelopment project is located in the premium hotspot of Worli, Mumbai. The project is set to employ over 10,000 people and the construction will be carried out in phases over a period of eight years.



These chawls were set up in 1920 by the then Governor, who designed a massive housing and development scheme on 22 hectares of land in Worli. The construction of 121 chawl buildings, each with 80 rooms, was completed between 1921 and 1925 to solve the massive housing shortage during that time. Currently around 9,700 families reside in the project precincts. Since the housing colonies are now more than 90 years old and have completed their life cycle, the Government of Maharashtra decided for its redevelopment.

The FPJ had reported that MHADA is seeking revised permissions from the agencies including environmental clearance among others and only after that the redevelopment work could begin. Since Maharashtra government had revised the previously proposed Worli BDD chawl redevelopment project; the rehab buildings will be of 40 storey from 22 storey, thus new permissions were required to be taken first.

Moreover, it has also dropped the plan to construct transit houses at the site instead tenants will be offered rent/alternate accommodation in nearby houses available in the mills. The Worli BDD Chawl tenants association have suggested MHADA to allocate transit houses available in the Srinivas Mill for the BDD chawls so the shifting can be done and project work can expedite further.