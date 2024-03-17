 Mumbai: Bank Valuers Among 16 Booked In ₹1.78 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bank Valuers Among 16 Booked In ₹1.78 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Case

Mumbai: Bank Valuers Among 16 Booked In ₹1.78 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Case

According to the police, the fraud took place between October 2022 and December 2023 and the accused took 29 gold loans.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image

Sixteen people, including bank valuers, have been booked for allegedly mortgaging fake gold and valuation certificates to get bank loans amounting to Rs1.78 crore. According to the police, the fraud took place between October 2022 and December 2023 and the accused took 29 gold loans.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.66 Kg Gold Worth ₹1.46 Crore In Separate Cases
article-image

The con came to the fore when the borrowers defaulted on installments, prompting the bank officials to assess the value of pawned ornaments. However, they were shocked to find that the accused had slyly passed of yellow-coloured metal as real gold.

A case has been filed under the relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sajjan Jindal Rape Case: Mumbai Police File Closure Report Against JSW Chief

Sajjan Jindal Rape Case: Mumbai Police File Closure Report Against JSW Chief

JUDEGA BHARAT JEETEGA INDIA: Opposition Alliance Launches Campaign For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At...

JUDEGA BHARAT JEETEGA INDIA: Opposition Alliance Launches Campaign For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At...

Mumbai: Bank Valuers Among 16 Booked In ₹1.78 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Case

Mumbai: Bank Valuers Among 16 Booked In ₹1.78 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Case

Mumbai: State Govt Seeks Exemption From BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal And Officials' Transfers...

Mumbai: State Govt Seeks Exemption From BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal And Officials' Transfers...

Thane Plot Dispute: Group Pushes For Declaration Of Plot As Playground

Thane Plot Dispute: Group Pushes For Declaration Of Plot As Playground