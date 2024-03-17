Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.66 kg Gold Worth ₹1.46 Crore In Separate Cases | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on March 15 & 16 seized over 2.66 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 1.46 crore and various electronic goods across five different cases. In one of the cases, a unique modus-operandi was used by the smuggler, wherein he had cleverly hidden the gold bars in a ear-pods case, officials said.

In the first case, a foreign national, travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai was intercepted and five gold melted bars weighing 987 grams (net) was found concealed in a hand bag carried by the passenger.

In another case, an Indian national, travelling from Singapore to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in wax form weighing 820 grams (net) was found concealed in the inner garments worn by the passenger.

The Customs officials said that in the third case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold jewellery weighing 400 grams (net) was found concealed on the body of the passenger.

In the fourth case, two Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai were intercepted based on baggage screening and gold jewellery, two gold rhodium plated keys, collectively weighing 242.40 grams (net) and various electronic goods were recovered.

"Gold was found concealed in trousers worn by one of the passengers and the electronic goods were found concealed in a check-in bag carried by the second passenger," said a Customs official.

In the fifth case, an Indian national, travelling from Riyadh to Mumbai was intercepted and two gold bars weighing 216 grams (net) were found concealed in the ear-pods.