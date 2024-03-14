 VIDEO: Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over 3.70 Kgs Gold Worth ₹1.97 Crore In 9 Cases
According to the Customs, six different passengers, travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai were intercepted across six different cases and gold melted bar collectively weighing 2743.66 grams (net) was found concealed in the inner garments worn by the passengers.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on March 13-14 seized over 3.70 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 1.97 crore across nine different cases. According to the Customs, six different passengers, travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai were intercepted across six different cases and gold melted bar collectively weighing 2743.66 grams (net) was found concealed in the inner garments worn by the passengers.

In two other cases, two foreign nationals, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai were intercepted across two different cases and gold dust in paper, gold jewellery collectively weighing 605 grams (net) were recovered.

Gold dust in paper was found concealed in outer side of check-in luggage and gold chain was found concealed on the body of passenger.

In the ninth case, an Indian National, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in wax weighing 360 grams (net) was found concealed in the inner garments worn by the passenger.

