e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Mumbai Bank: BJP leader Pravin Darekar booked for fraud

Sanjay Jog
Pravin Darekar | PTI

Pravin Darekar | PTI

Advertisement

A case has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar over allegedly a using a bogus membership with a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank.

The FIR was lodged at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai.

The FIR was registered after a complaint by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde and stated that Darekar .

Darekar is accused of defrauding the government for nearly 20 years by contesting for the post of director of Mumbai Bank from the same category even though he is not a labourer.

As per reports, Praveen Darekar alleged that the action taken against him was politically motivated

ALSO READ

Hijab issue: Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict today Hijab issue: Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict today
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:32 AM IST