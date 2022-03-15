Mumbai Bank: BJP leader Pravin Darekar booked for fraud

A case has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar over allegedly a using a bogus membership with a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank.
The FIR was lodged at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai.
The FIR was registered after a complaint by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde and stated that Darekar .
Darekar is accused of defrauding the government for nearly 20 years by contesting for the post of director of Mumbai Bank from the same category even though he is not a labourer.
As per reports, Praveen Darekar alleged that the action taken against him was politically motivated
FIR lodged by .@AAPMumbai leader #dhananjayshinde— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 15, 2022
against leader of opposition in the state council .@mipravindarekar
in connection with alleged scam in #MumbaiBank
.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/vlwj5d1eQ8
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)