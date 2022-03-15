Mumbai Bank: BJP leader Pravin Darekar booked for fraud

A case has been filed against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar over allegedly a using a bogus membership with a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank.

The FIR was lodged at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai.

The FIR was registered after a complaint by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde and stated that Darekar .

Darekar is accused of defrauding the government for nearly 20 years by contesting for the post of director of Mumbai Bank from the same category even though he is not a labourer.

As per reports, Praveen Darekar alleged that the action taken against him was politically motivated

