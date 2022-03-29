Mumbai Bank fraud case: AAP demands LoP Pravin Darekar’s arrest and resignation, formation of SIT; watch video

AAP has demanded the arrest of leader of opposition (LoP) in the state council Pravin Darekar (BJP) in the Mumbai Bank fraud case. It has also demanded his resignation as LoP and the formation of a special investigation team to probe the alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 2,000 crore during his tenure as the bank chairman.

‘’The LoP is an office of the highest honour and we cannot allow a dishonest, corrupt leader like Darekar to hold the said office. The former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh and former revenue minister Chandrakant Patil shielded Darekar and hence are equally liable for the crimes committed by him. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has also failed to take action against Darekar because their leaders were acting as directors of the Mumbai Bank,’’ said AAP Maharashtra State Secretary Dhananjay Shinde who had lodged FIR against Darekar.

AAP national executive member and Mumbai Prabhari Preeti Sharma Menon said the state government should set up a Special Investigation Team to conduct a time bound investigation into the misappropriation of the Mumbai Bank funds which has affected thousands of customers. ‘’We also demand that an administrator be appointed by the RBI to govern and monitor the Mumbai Bank’s functions till this issue is taken to its logical conclusion,’’ she added.

ALSO READ Mumbai court acquits doctor as patient unsure of who sexually assaulted him

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:51 PM IST