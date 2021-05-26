Mumbai: Bandongari Hill on WEH will be covered with safety nets of Switzerland

Bandongari Hill on Western Express Highway (WEH) will be covered with safety nets. To cover the hill mesh will be used, which has been procurred from Switzerland. Also, to monitor the entire work the project management consultants (PMC) experts from VJTI, said an official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA).
The Bandongari hill had reported major landslide last year during monsoon due to heavy rainfall, no injury was reported. Following the incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had proposed major mitigation and stabilisation work to prevent any future untoward incident on the site. However, the proposed ongoing work is expected to be finished in nine months time period as per the work order given in March this year. Therefore, until then the hill will be brought in safer state before monsoon begins, added the MMRDA official.
Recently, Mumbai Suburban Gurdian Minister Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev along with his team of officers did a site visit and reviewed the ongoing project work as part of its monsoon preparedness.
The MMRDA official informed that the work is going on in full swing from March end onwards. " When work of pile foundation was started it was found that 2.20 lakh high voltage cable line was underground. It was impossible to shift such high voltage cable therefore now we are carrying out open foundation work. Besides, grouting work is also going on simultaneously."
As per the proposed plan to protect the hill from erosion and landslide, system for rainwater seepage and drainage gallery for easy follow of water will be made. Also a wall will be built adjacent to the hill to protect the road and motorists passing by. IIT Bombay experts have given these recommendations which has been considered by the MMRDA while taking up the said project work.
Reportedly at cost of Rs 13 crore the mitigation and stabilization work of Bandongari hill was proposed. A tender was issued in December 2020 and interested agencies were invited to carry out the said work.