Mumbai: MMRDA keeps close watch on all infra projects amid Cyclone Tauktae high alert

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) which is currently carrying out big budget infrastructure projects in MMR including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) is keeping a close watch on all its project sites amid fear of cyclone Tauktae. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone warning for the area near the sea and since MTHL site likely to experience heavy weather and sustained high wind speeds the MMRDA official said, "We are following the instructions given by Disaster Management Authority and have made all project sites safe. We have opened our control room and monitoring the situation round the clock. We are in touch with MCGM control room in this regard."

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has also advised the ones engaged in the construction activities of MTHL to take all necessary steps for their safety, it informed through a media statement.

The 22-km sea bridge, of which 16.5km is on sea, stretches from Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The civil work of this project is going on despite Covid-19 challenges. however amid the cyclone alert the work has been discontinued until further notice.