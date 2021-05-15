JNPT takes preventive measures amidst Cyclone Tauktae alert

Mumbai: In view of the ‘Cyclone Tauktae', country's premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has taken various mitigating measures.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for the area and JNPT is likely to experience heavy weather and sustained high wind speeds due to which various steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the cyclone on the port property and ships in JNPT waters.

JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi, along with Deputy Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday with the stakeholders to review the preparedness of the port to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone ‘Tauktae’.

The port has planned to sail out all the vessels at berth by 2300 hrs on May 15. Also, all inward shipping movements will remain suspended till easing of weather conditions. During the meeting, it was also decided that all crafts of ITDC Cementation and those engaged in the construction activities of MTHL phase 2 are advised to secure alongside; ships anchored in Bravo East / West outer anchorage are advised to take all necessary steps for their safety which includes steaming out to high seas; ONGC Nhava Base to ensure that the MT Blossom and OSVs at berth are ready to sail out by 2300 hrs on May 15 and all terminals were advised to secure their cargo handling gear and other related equipment and comply with the heavy weather contingency plan.

During the meeting, it has been conveyed that all cranes at all the terminals will be secured by tie-down anchors and passenger launch services from JNPT to Mumbai will remain suspended till further notice.

JNPT has opened a control room for three days from Saturday ( May 15 to May 17). The officers posted at the control room have been advised to coordinate and submit report to the HODs concerned.

The port is continuously in touch with IMD and are updating them in regular intervals.