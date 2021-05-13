JNPT receives 80 MT of liquid medical oxygen from United Arab Emirates

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port successfully executed the handling of four containers carrying 80 metric tonnes medical oxygen in cryogenic state in the vessel MV. GSF GISELLE of AXS service. Due to the current pandemic situation in the country, the medical oxygen containers were sent by United Arab Emirates.

MV. GSF GISELLE, carrying the containers reached JNPT, after departing from Jebel Ali, on the southern outskirts of Dubai on May 05, 2021. The liquid medical oxygen containers will be transported to various destinations decided by the Government and will be used to overcome current pandemic situation in the country. JNPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessel and handling the oxygen containers free of cost as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “JNPT along with its stakeholders continue to play an important part of the supply chain and we are committed to the growth of nation’s economy by delivering its duties during these challenging times.“