Mumbai: MMRDA launches final girder of Kalanagar flyover

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has launched the last girder of Kalanagar flyover (Worli Sealink to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)) in the presence of Mumbai suburbs Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray. With this, the crucial work related to the flyover has been completed. The said flyover is expected to be open for traffic by May-end.

This new Sealink-BKC flyover is 725 metres long comprising two lanes. The other flyover from Sion Dharavi Link Road (free left) towards the Sealink will be ready by November-end. Currently, M/s. RPS Infraprojects Private Limited, sub contractor of M/s. Simplex Infrastructures Limited and appointed in January 2020, is carrying out the Kalanagar flyovers construction work. The total cost of the project is Rs 103.73 crore.

MMRDA, in a bid to decongest the Kalanagar Junction, is executing the construction of these flyovers. Under this scheme, three flyovers have been proposed. One flyover starting from BKC to Worli Sealink has already been opened for vehicular movement. The second flyover Sealink to BKC will be open by May-end. And, the third flyover Sion Dharavi towards Sealink will be ready by November-end.

Reportedly, the work of the third flyover was affected due to the Metro line 2B work, resulting in reduction in the scope of work and project cost by Rs 59.35 crore. The previous total project cost was Rs 163.08 crore, which has been reduced to Rs 103. 73 crore.