Mumbai: Bail granted to accused over good conduct in Bennett Rebello murder case

A session court has granted bail to two minors in conflict with the law accused in the murder of Vakola-based musician Bennett Rebello. The court considered the probation officer’s report which stated that the duo had a good conduct in the observation home.

The musician was allegedly murdered by his adopted daughter and her minor boyfriend. Her boyfriend’s aide, who is an adult, helped them to dispose of the body.

At the time of her arrest in 2019, the girl was a minor. However, now she is 19 years old. In its order, the court said, “Perused the report of the probation officer which states that the applicant is observed to be a curious girl with a good conduct.” It further stated that she has a passion for learning and has been an active participant in all activities and vocational courses such as computer and mehendi classes. She was found interested in building her knowledge.

It said that an NGO Prayas has been working with the girl and is ready to take up her education and rehabilitation responsibilities. Her mother is ready to take her custody, said additional sessions Judge Kalpana K Patil.

Meanwhile, the boy is 18 years old now and he kept himself occupied by reading books, the court said. Furthermore, an NGO is willing to take his rehabilitation responsibility, while his father is prepared to take his custody.

Their advocate informed the court that as per the Juvenile Justice Act, children in conflict with the law are entitled to be released on bail, regardless of the offence committed. Only if releasing them on bail could cause them harm, it could be denied in exceptional circumstances. They went on to argue that the duo have passed Class X and wish to continue their education.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:49 AM IST