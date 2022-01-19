Mumbai: Autorickshaw Union writes to Maha transport minister; demand waiver of vehicle loans, Rs 10,000 monthly compensation

The Autorickshaw Union has demanded a completed waiver of vehicle loans of rickshaw operators of Maharashtra as well as Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from that, they also seek Rs 10,000 per month for survival.

"Some of them are young unemployed youths who purchased autorickshaws on loan earlier this year after getting permits. They are badly hit, and we also demanded welfare scheme for all drivers," Shashank Rao, president of Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximen’s Union said.

On Wednesday, FPJ published a detailed story about the current problems of Taxi and rickshaw drivers of Mumbai city where the Autorickshaw Union requested the state transport minister for financial help.

"Over 15 lakh autorickshaws are running in the state of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Apart from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, and BEST, these autorickshaw drivers are providing transport service to the passengers of Mumbai as well as entire Maharashtra," stated the letter written by Shashank Rao, to Anil Parab, Transport minister of Maharashtra.

"Including fares, all the terms and conditions of rickshaw operation are decided by the Government of Maharashtra. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the daily income of these rickshaw drivers has gone down drastically. As a result, most rickshaw drivers are on the verge of depression now. Hence on behalf of all rickshaw operators of Maharashtra including Mumbai I am appealing to you to consider our request on a priority basis," further stated the letter.

"Most of the rickshaw drivers have gone into debt due to drastic decrease in daily income due. Hence we request the government to pay them Rs 10,000 per month for the survival till the pandemic is continue" Rao told FPJ on Wednesday adding they are demanding sufficient financial help for the rickshaw drivers since April 2020.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:06 PM IST