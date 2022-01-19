Navi Mumbai: CIDCO sets up special committee for better maintenance of facilities at railway stations

In order to review and improve various passenger facilities at railway stations in Navi Mumbai, a special committee has been set up by Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO. The committee comprises 5 other officers, including the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, a representative from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and a representative (Member) of Indian Railways.

At present, CIDCO looks after the maintenance of all the railway stations in Navi Mumbai except the Seawoods Darave station.

Dr Mukherjee said, “Suburban railways are a vital part of the fast-paced life of Navi Mumbai. CIDCO has always emphasized the importance of an efficient suburban railway system in Navi Mumbai. A special committee has been set up to provide more convenient facilities to the passengers at the stations, which will make their journey a better experience."

CIDCO built a network of suburban railway lines in Navi Mumbai with the help of railways to connect the satellite city with Mumbai. The railway stations in Navi Mumbai have many unique features that allow them to stand out from the regular suburban stations. Spacious platforms on both sides of the train, a magnificent forecourt area, commercial complexes are some of the features of these stations.

Despite railway stations in Navi Mumbai being well-maintained, Dr. Mukherjee has set up a special committee under the chairmanship of CIDCO's joint MD with a thought that passengers should not have to face any problems at these railway stations.

In the next 15 days, the committee will visit the stations in Navi Mumbai to review and study the scope of the work of CIDCO and Railways, the role of the NMMC, errors leading to the problems at the stations, and recommendations for the rectifications of these errors. The detailed report regarding the matter will be submitted by the committee to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:34 PM IST