Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman passenger in Malad.
According to police, the incident took place on September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road.
During the investigation, it was found that the accused is a serial offender and has several cases of molestation and public nuisance registered against him. More details in this regard are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)