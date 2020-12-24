Mumbai: Auto driver charged with attempt to murder for intentionally dashing biker

Mumbai: In a case of road rage an autorickshaw driver was held for attempt to murder after he purposely dashed a biker in the middle of road over an altercation. The entire incident was captured on a car camera which was coming from behind. After the video went viral, the Deonar police traced and arrested the auto driver Salman Rajjan Sayyad (34), a resident of Govandi, for attempt to murder and rash driving, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 17. However, it came to light only on Wednesday. "Soon after the video went viral, we first located the incident spot and began searching for the autorickshaw and the biker, said Balasaheb Ghavte, acting senior inspector of Deonar police station.