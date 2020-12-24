Mumbai: Auto driver charged with attempt to murder for intentionally dashing biker

Mumbai: In a case of road rage an autorickshaw driver was held for attempt to murder after he purposely dashed a biker in the middle of road over an altercation. The entire incident was captured on a car camera which was coming from behind. After the video went viral, the Deonar police traced and arrested the auto driver Salman Rajjan Sayyad (34), a resident of Govandi, for attempt to murder and rash driving, said police.
According to the police, the incident took place on December 17. However, it came to light only on Wednesday. "Soon after the video went viral, we first located the incident spot and began searching for the autorickshaw and the biker, said Balasaheb Ghavte, acting senior inspector of Deonar police station.
Apparently the video which started making rounds on social media reached to the biker Kishor Kardak (42) on Thursday after which he approached the police. Kardak is a secretary of a political party.
Hours after the incident came to light we arrested the driver and he will be produced before the court on Friday, said Ghavte.
According to the police, the incident took place on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road when autorickshaw's wheel ran over Kardak's leg who was on bike. This led to an altercation between the two.
The entire incident was recorded in a car camera which was coming from behind. In the video, Kardak was seen confronting Sayyad. As the signal opens Kardak went ahead on his bike, however, Sayyad followed him in his auto and dashed him in the middle of the road. Kardak lost balance and fell on the road while Sayyad zoomed away with his auto.
Luckily, the car which was coming from behind was slow and the driver managed to stopped in the nick of time otherwise Kardak could have been injured, said a police officer.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)