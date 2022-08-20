Mumbai: ATS arrests man in Amritsar IED case | PTI

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials on Friday night arrested a man from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district in connection with a case wherein an improvised explosive device (IED) was allegedly planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police earlier this week, an official said.

The arrested suspect could only be identified as Rajendra.

According to the police, on Tuesday, an IED was found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality in Amritsar on Tuesday. A car cleaner had noticed the object under the vehicle and informed Singh about the same. A case was then registered in the matter by the Amritsar police.

The police officials had claimed that IED weighed about 2.70 kg and it contained RDX and a timer.

During the probe, the police came across footage of a CCTV, showing two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons keeping the explosive material under the SUV and then fleeing from the spot.

Within 24 hours, the Punjab Police managed to arrest two persons who had allegedly planted the explosive material, in Delhi. As per the police, the arrested duo belonged to the Patti area of Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

"Two persons were arrested previously by the Punjab police in the case, while Rajendra, who was also wanted in the said offence had come to Mumbai and was into hiding. The Punjab police contacted us after which we traced Rajendra's location and nabbed him. He has been handed over to the Punjab police," the official added.

