Mumbai: At 68mm, heavy rainfall continues to lash the city

Heavy rains lashed the city and neighbouring Thane areas on Tuesday. The rainfall was due to the cyclonic storm Gulab that travelled westwards from Andhra Pradesh toward the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Palghar district and an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s Regional Metrological Department has predicted thunderstorms, along with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The city recorded 68mm rainfall between 8am and 5pm and the eastern suburbs recorded 71.4mm and western suburbs 65.2mm. The IMD classifies 15.6mm to 64.4mm as moderate rainfall, while 64.5mm to 115.5mm is heavy and 115.6 to 204.4mm is very heavy. Anything over 204.5mm is extremely heavy rainfall and over 300mm is exceptionally heavy.

There were no reports of major waterlogging, except at LBS road in Kurla west. Also, the public transport services remained unaffected throughout the day. Head of SID, Climate Research and Services at IMD, Pune, K S Hosalikar, said, “The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan."

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:42 PM IST