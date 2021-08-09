Mumbai: At 208, city logs fewest COVID-19 cases after April 2020

Mumbai yesterday reported 208 Covid-19 positive cases, the lowest addition in a day after April 18 last year (183 cases), and three deaths for the second time this month. A total of 372 patients were discharged yesterday, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,15,389. Mumbai's average recovery rate stood at 96.76% on Monday.

With new additions, Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 infections and fatalities reached 7,37,724 and 15,954 respectively. The good news is, Mumbai has been reporting below 500 cases for the last 25 days. Notably, Mumbai has already reported less than 300 cases in a day on three occasions, including on Monday, since the beginning of this month. On August 2 and 3, Mumbai recorded 259 and 288 cases respectively.

After August 3, Mumbai reported three Covid fatalities in a day for the second time this month on Monday. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 323 new cases and nine deaths.

With 26,445 tests, the number of samples examined so far in the city reached 84,39,521. The city’s average doubling rate of cases has improved further to 1,680 days. The average growth rate of cases for the period between August 2 and August 8 was 0.04%. Notably, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls has come down to just one and the number of sealed buildings is 45.