Mumbai: As families fail to submit documents for allotment of tenements, MHADA extends submission date till Nov 30

After eligible textile mill workers’ families failed to submit the required documentation for the allotment of tenements, the Mumbai board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the date of submission of documents till November 30 for the winners of mill workers’ lottery for the third time.

A computerized lottery for the allotment of 3,894 affordable houses for mill workers was drawn on March 1 this year by MHADA. Out of the successful applicants, 575 mill workers and their heirs have still not submitted documents nearly 18 months later.

The chief officer of the Mumbai board, Dr. Yogesh Mhase has appealed to all mill workers concerned and their heirs that November 30 will be the last chance for them to submit the documents for confirmation of eligibility. He also clarified that no further extension will be given by the board in this regard.

Earlier, successful applicants were given 60 days from July 12 to September 9, to submit the documents in the city-based branches of the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank.

However, in view of the low response received from the applicants, the board had extended the deadline for submission of documents for the second time between September 10 and October 9. When they failed to submit the documents, a third extension is now being given.

ALSO READ Ruling TRS holds protests in Telangana against Centre over paddy procurement; see pics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:29 PM IST