Mumbai: API, police naik ask Rs1L bribe to help rape suspect

Mumbai: An Assistant Police Inspector (API) and a police naik have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a rape case suspect. The duo was identified as API Vaibhav Petkar, 51, and Vilas Bhandkoli, 37, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to the agency, a criminal offence of rape was registered at the Colaba police station against the complainant. Petkar had sought Rs1 lakh in lieu of 'helping' the rape suspect while asking the latter to handover the first bribe installment to Bhandkoli.

Subsequently, the suspect gave a written complaint to the ACB on Nov 28. On Thursday, the agency verified the allegations and found them to be true. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Bhandkoli was nabbed red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs30,000 from the complainant. Later, Petkar, too, was apprehended.

The duo was produced before the court on Friday, which remanded both of them to one-day ACB custody, officials said, adding that they were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.