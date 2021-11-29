Mumbai: Apartment in Worli's 'Three Sixty West' sold for Rs 51 crore

Mumbai’s luxury realty market is witnessing a new high, with the latest deal, registered last week, fetched the developer Rs 51 crore for an apartment in Worli. The deal took place in the ultra-luxury project ‘Three Sixty West’.

This project has seen several deals that have already made news, including the one where actor Shahid Kapur had paid Rs 55.6 crore for a duplex in the same building back in 2018.

Coming back to the latest deal registered on November 25, the apartment in question is located on the 30th floor of Three Sixty West. According to the documents accessed by Squarefeatindia, provided by Zapkey.com, the documentation was carried out on March 31, but was registered only last week.

The total area of the apartment measures 699.56 sq mt (7,517 square ft). The buyers are Umesh Dharnidharka and Nisha Dharnidharka, well-known faces in Mumbai’s business circles. The new buyers will have access to four car parks in the building. The apartment is located in Tower B of the building that will give the owners an unobstructed view of Mumbai’s sea and the skyline. A stamp duty of Rs 1.53 crore was paid for the registration of the deal.

A detailed message sent to Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Developers seeking his comment on the deal got us no response. In the recent past several big ticket deals took place in Mumbai. Here are some of them: Jiten Doshi and Hetal Doshi (Jiten is a reputed name in the capital markets) had bought a flat for Rs 61 crore in 33 South, Pedder Road, the per square ft rate was Rs 1.66 lakh. This deal took place in February.

Tycoon Anurang Jain bought an apartment in Carmichael Residencies in 2020 at Rs 1.56 lakh per square ft.

The Daftarys bought an apartment in 2020 in Carmichael Residencies for Rs 1.58 lakh per square ft.

The Motilal Oswal Family Trust paid Rs 1.48 lakh per square ft in 33 South, Pedder Road, in 2020.

Sadbhav Land Pvt Ltd’s Arjun Betkekar paid Rs 1.13 lakh per square ft for a flat in Carmichael Residencies in January 2021.

A flat in the Residence, Breach Candy, was sold at Rs 1.87 lakh per square ft.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:08 PM IST