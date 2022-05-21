Mumbai: Anti-Terrorism Day observed by Western Railway

Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-Charge) of the Western Railways' Division administered the anti-terrorism day pledge to the Principal Heads of Departments, officers, and staff at Western Railway’s Headquarters in Churchgate on Saturday.

Butani administered the pledge to solemnly affirm to oppose with strength, all forms of terrorism and violence.

The pledge also induced to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values and have abiding faith in the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:22 PM IST