e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 KG charas, 2 held Bandra

Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 KG charas, 2 held Bandra

The total worth of seized materials is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market; the Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
The Mumbai Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) arrested the accused | ANI
Follow us on

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, said police on Tuesday. The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas.

The total worth of seized materials is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.

"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area & seized over 1 kg of Charas, valued at over Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials. Further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Gujarat: 144 kilos of marijuana stolen from police station's custody
article-image

Man caught for selling Marijuana in Navi Mumbai

In a similar case from Navi Mumbai, a 47-year-old man was arrested from Koparkhairne for selling marijuana. The police seized Rs 32,000 worth of the contraband from the man.

Accused identified as Ramesh Shinde was a native of Osmanbad who was supplying Paan shops and the common citizens in the vicinity through his contacts.

Based on a tip-off, the Koparkhairane police caught him around 8 pm on Sunday night when he was found selling marijuana (ganja) at an under-construction building near Balaji Cinema.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 47-year-old held for selling ganja in Koparkhairane
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra bags mega oil refinery project, to come up in Ratnagiri's Barsu

Maharashtra bags mega oil refinery project, to come up in Ratnagiri's Barsu

Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 KG charas, 2 held Bandra

Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 KG charas, 2 held Bandra

Mentally disturbed man sends hoax messages to Mumbai traffic cops; claims Dawood had planned attack...

Mentally disturbed man sends hoax messages to Mumbai traffic cops; claims Dawood had planned attack...

Navi Mumbai: 47-year-old held for selling ganja in Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai: 47-year-old held for selling ganja in Koparkhairane

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces 1-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces 1-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working...