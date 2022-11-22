Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 KG charas, 2 held Bandra

The Mumbai Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) arrested the accused | ANI

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, said police on Tuesday. The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas.

The total worth of seized materials is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.

"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area & seized over 1 kg of Charas, valued at over Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials. Further investigations are underway.

Man caught for selling Marijuana in Navi Mumbai

In a similar case from Navi Mumbai, a 47-year-old man was arrested from Koparkhairne for selling marijuana. The police seized Rs 32,000 worth of the contraband from the man.

Accused identified as Ramesh Shinde was a native of Osmanbad who was supplying Paan shops and the common citizens in the vicinity through his contacts.

Based on a tip-off, the Koparkhairane police caught him around 8 pm on Sunday night when he was found selling marijuana (ganja) at an under-construction building near Balaji Cinema.