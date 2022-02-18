Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell nabs 2 in Wadala area with cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh

Two persons have been arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch in connection with ₹40 lakh cannabis (charas) seizure case on Thursday evening. The two have been identified as Iqbal Bilal Shaikh (28), and Jahangir Nasim Khan (30), both residents of Govandi.

During a night patrolling at the Wadala area, the Worli ANC unit officials spotted Shaikh moving suspiciously with a bag near a school and Junior College in Wadala. He was apprehended and while searching, over one kilogram of cannabis was recovered from the bag.

Shaikh is a known criminal with over eight assault cases registered against him, including two attempts to murder in the last 10 years. He was also externed from the city limits, said police.

Shaikh led the police to Khan who was nabbed from Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd and from his possession the police seized another 144 grams of cannabis.

The two have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) said police, they were produced before Esplanade court on Friday, which remanded their police custody.

