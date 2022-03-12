Mumbai: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of MBVV police bust prostitution racket operating from lodge in Mira Road

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a lodge in Mira Road on Friday afternoon.

While the manager and four waiters of the establishment were arrested for facilitating prostitution activities, the police team rescued a young woman from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. However, the actual beneficiaries including the operator and owners of the establishment are still at large.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil under the supervision of DCP (crime) - Dr Mahesh Patil sent a decoy customer to Hotel Sai Regency- a notorious lodge located in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east). After getting confirmation about the ongoing flesh trade activities, the team swooped on the establishment and apprehended the culprits.

The rescued woman was sent to a welfare home after necessary formalities. It came to light that the racketeers contacted prospective customers by sending photos of women via WhatsApp.

A case under section 370 of the IPC and sections 3, 4, 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused who have been remanded to custody.

Neither it’s a business hub, nor a tourist destination but still, the twin-city especially the highway belt in Kashimira has earned the tag of notoriety for having a maximum number of lodges in its jurisdiction.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:56 PM IST